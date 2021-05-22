Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service seek the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Janessa Moonias.

Janessa was last seen in the Memorial/Beverly Street area at approximately 11:00 PM on May 21, 2021.

Jansessa is described as:

Female

Indigenous

Approximately 5’3″

Brown eyes

Brown/red dyed hair

Janessa was last seen wearing a red hoody, black jogging pants, blue/black Nike high-top shoes, and a black jacket tied around her waist. Janessa is possibly with a female friend.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Janessa Moonias is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.