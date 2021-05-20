Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Bradley Crowley.

Bradley was last seen in the Mclaughlin Street area at 9:00 a.m. on May 19, 2021.

Bradley is described as:

Metis male

6’ tall – 220 lbs – medium build

Short brown hair

Red beard

Bradley Crowley was last seen wearing blue jeans, orange reflective vest and work boots

Bradley may be driving a 2009 black Chevy Aveo with a license plate CKKL073.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley Crowley is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.