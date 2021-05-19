PIKANGIKUM – MISSING – The Pikangikum Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Pikangikum Police Service are looking to the public to assist in locating a 49-year-old male.

Allan KING is described as an aboriginal male with short black hair, 6′ ft. tall and a husky build. He was last seen on May 2nd, 2021 in an area known as Hamburger Hill located south of Pikangikum First Nation.

At the time he was wearing black track pants, a camo hoodie, green rubber boots and a grey ball cap.

Anyone with information about Allan KING’s whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.