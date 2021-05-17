KENORA – MISSING – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to the public to assist in locating a missing 25-year-old male.

Kyle MEEKIS is described as an aboriginal male with ear length black hair, 5’10” tall and a slim build. He was last seen at around 1:00 pm on May 15, 2021.

Meekis was last seen near Bug Lake Road off of Highway 71 wearing dark jeans, a dark jacket and green shoes.

Anyone with information about the missing person is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.