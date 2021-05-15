Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting assistance in helping to locate Jessica Throupe, a 33-year-old female.

Throupe was last seen in the 100s block of Ontario Street on May 14, 2021.

Jessica Throupe is a Caucasian female. She is 5’5″ and 150 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she last was seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jessica Throupe is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips. com.