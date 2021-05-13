Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate missing person Sofia SKUNK-MUCKUCK, 13.

Sofia last had correspondence with family in the evening hours of Wednesday, May 12. She was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Archibald Street on that date.

She is an Indigenous female standing about 5’4” tall with a slim build. She has long brown hair.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.