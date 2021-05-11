Initiating a startup involves innumerable steps and networking to get the best deal out of your investments. Even when you have deciphered the idea behind your business, having a professional advisor will always help you advance in the right direction. The industry is filled with people who claim to assist in the same, but the results obtained are trivial or almost insignificant. Joopie product marketing agency is one of the top marketing agencies which generates genuine results with their qualified tools and professional experience.

Samit Max Patel the founder of Joopie, is also a social media influencer, speaker, and a successful author of 2 books. This precocious entrepreneur was always inspired by business and marketing, and hence he started working towards his dreams from a very early age. While the teenagers were partying, Samit was determined to work on his goals. But things went a little downhill when he graduated from the university, as his partner forced him out of the business. With no money and no work, his life became like a stagnant river, but soon a tragedy hit him hard and made him realize the significance of his life. He started investing in various businesses, but success was seldom. After helping a promoter establish his business, Samit found a much-needed breakthrough. Thereafter things have stabilized and his company is running with full potential.

Joopie has always ensured that its customers and the employees live in a codependent atmosphere where they share a close relationship. Working with transparency has given its clients an autonomous power to control their needs and work accordingly. Samit has been able to raise more than $43 million in income since the initiation of the business.

Samit believes that knowledge when transferred from one source to another, you unknowingly do a good deed towards society. As a speaker, he imparts his valuable wisdom through a very successful app called clubhouse. Over the years he has realized the importance of family time and works. He values his family as much as his work and ensures that he maintains a perfect balance between professional and personal life. Moreover, tracking your entrepreneurial journey will help you understand your position better and work towards improving it.