The desire to keep going in life is what distinguishes you from others. There is no great thing one achieves overnight. A lot of hard work, trials and failures go before success touches anyone’s feet. Timothy Jacob Barnes, aka Tim Barnes’ life journey, is no less than an inspiring tale. He is an American professional basketball player for L’Alqueria Del Basket. As a passionate sportsman, Barnes has always emphasized the need for chasing dreams over fitting into something ordinary.

Barnes attended Southland College Prep Charter High School in Richton Park, IL, which he graduated from in 2016. In the same year, he became the first student in the school to earn an athletic and academic scholarship as he set the basketball team’s record with 1,017 points, 542 assists and 357 three-pointers. His love for the sport has been since school. However, his life took an ugly turn when he had to undergo knee surgery in August that previous year. “I was injured after playing basketball, and the doctors and officials said that I could not play the sport thereafter. But it was only my perseverance and willpower that kept me going through all the thick and thin in life”, said Tim.

In his road to recovery, the star basketball player considers patience as an important aspect. Speaking about the same, he said, “Patience is of utmost importance if you want to succeed in any field. There were times I felt I could not be back on the basketball court, but my attitude of never giving up helped me in overcoming my fear.” It was only after recovering completely from the injury, he decided to begin his professional career as a basketball player in 2018. In December 2018, the sportsman signed a one-year deal with the Windy City Groove after which he ended up signing with The Chi. It is not known to many, but much before he became a top-notch basketball player, he was drafted with the 6th pick in the first round of the inaugural Official Basketball Association (OBA) league draft by The Chi.

As a first-year pro, Tim Barnes won Rookie of The Year honours for the 2018-2019 season, and he made a name for himself in the All-League third team and All-Rookie first team. As of now, he is the all-time assists leader for the franchise. Besides this, in 2020, Barnes got eligible for the NBA draft that gave wings to his dreams to fly high.

Currently, the champ is not only instructing the amateur basketball players, but he has even partnered with several brands including McDavid USA, The Hooplife Brand, Gasavio and Powerhandz. When asked about giving a piece of advice to everyone, Tim Barnes stated that one must always have the spirit to keep going. “No matter what may happen, you must have the calibre to fight back and emerge victoriously. I remember my injury keeping me away from the sport, but nothing ever stopped me from achieving the goals that I converted into milestones”, concluded Tim.