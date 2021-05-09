Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 51-year-old male, Rene AUBE.

Rene was last seen on the afternoon of May 4th, 2021 in the area of Luci Court. Rene is described as being a Caucasian male, 6’2″, 170 lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

A photo or clothing description is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rene Aube is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.