Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request the public’s assistance in locating missing person Lacoya Oombash, a 14-year-old female.

Lacoya was last seen on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at approximately 8:30 pm in the area of the 300 block of Memorial Avenue.

Lacoya Oombash is an Indigenous female. She is 5’7″ tall, she weighs about 160 pounds. She has a medium build and long straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, black shoes, black jacket and black track pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lacoya Oombash is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.