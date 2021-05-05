The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public support in locating missing person, Katina FIDDLER, a 23-years-old woman.

Katina FIDDLER is an Indigenous female. She is 5’2” tall with a medium build.

Katina has black long hair and brown eyes.

It is not know what she was wearing when she went missing.

Katina was last seen in the area of Oliver Road in the morning hours of May 5, 2021.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.