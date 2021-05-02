An elite network, partnerships, collaborations and teams are critical to building a successful career or brand in any space. It’s how huge creators, brands and companies launch, grow and develop. Vance Fundora has traveled the globe for the past 4 years doing exactly that. Today, Fundora is the Founder and CEO of a 7-figure enterprise The Fundora Group. He’s also an entrepreneur, best-selling author, philanthropist and podcast host.

Fundora is a networking expert and thought leader who still traveled during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sure, I could’ve spent money running online ads. But it’s not the same as physically being in front of people. At the end of the day humans are social by nature. I couldn’t justify nor operate without being around others. So I continued to meet with creators, brands and clients.” says Fundora.

This led him into collaborations and brand deals with H&M, Papa Johns, Hot Topic, Ghost White, luxury hotels amongst other brands. But he doesn’t travel solely for brand deals. “I want to connect with industry leaders, creators, entrepreneurs, and of course, potential clients in other cities and countries to expand my reach, grow my network and strengthen my influence…That’s exactly why I’ve always attended any networking event I could but COVID-19 ended that.” says Fundora.

Fundora discovered that there are other ways to connect at a high level. Internet and social media usage has been at an all time high and continues to grow. The pandemic only forced the inevitable faster than anyone expected. His unreleased book “The Art of the DM” was written to teach people how to network and communicate more efficiently in 2021. “The world has changed. I understand not everyone can get on a plane to meet people. So I want to teach others how to network in a more cost effective way, directly in the DMs.” he mentions.

While traveling to make connections is exciting and fruitful, Vance Fundora wants to tell everyone that meaningful relationships can be made anywhere, as long as you’re willing to put yourself out there.