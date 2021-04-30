Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are seeking public support in helping to locate Ruby CHICKEKOO, a missing 48-year-old female.

Ruby CHICKEKOO is an Indigenous female/ She is 5’1” tall with a medium build.

Ruby CHICKEKOO has a orange pony tail with shaved sides and brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.