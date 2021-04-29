Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request the public’s assistance in helping to locating Melissa Anderson, a 36-years-old missing woman.

Melissa Anderson is believed to have last been in the area of the 900 block of Oliver Road at approximately 5:30 pm on April 28, 2021.

Melissa is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a slim build, brown eyes and black hair usually worn in a bun.

It is unknown as to what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melissa Anderson is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.