Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Mikki Flett.

Mikki Flett was last seen on April 25th, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Mikki Flett is a 30 year old Indigenous female. She is 5’6″ tall, she weighs about 160 pounds. She has dark brown wavy shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Mikki Flett was last seen wearing a grey zip up hoodie , black t-shirt, black leggings and black Vans footwear.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Mikki Flett is asked to contact Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com