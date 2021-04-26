Baalveer Returns is one of the most popular kids show on Indian television. It airs on Sab TV, and every child actor who is a part of it has lots of admirers and fans. One such child actor who is everyone’s favourite is Khushi Bhardwaj. The actor hails from Delhi, has been a part of the show since 2019, and plays a pivotal character, Khushi. She plays Baalveer’s adopted sister in the show.

Khushi was 10 when she ventured into acting. Her first project was a short film called Mauun. Directed by Priyanka Singh, everyone praised the actor for her impactful performance. The film had won the Best Short Film award at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. About Khushi’s talent and performance, Singh said, “She was just 10 when she shot for the film. But she was completely devoted to her character. It was easy to work with her because Khushi read about her character and was aware of portraying it. This is just the beginning for her. She has a long way to go and will shine in her career ahead.”

Well, Priyanka Singh isn’t the only one who has good things to say about Khushi Bhardwaj. Her Baalveer Returns cast and crew are also fond of her. They describe her as loving, fun and a curious soul. Her co-stars also believe that Khushi will achieve big things and is dedicated to her work as any grown-up actor.

Khushi Bhardwaj says that her parents are her biggest support and encouragement in life. Without them, she wouldn’t have been where she is today. The child actor states, “I love being in front of the camera, and my parents knew it. They make sure I pursue my dreams and also focus on my studies. Their immense trust in me makes me more confident and help me dream big. I am still a teenager, but I am happy with every project I have been a part of as they all were different.”

The Balveer Returns actor has done advertisements for several brands like Jabong, Tata, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Mahindra. Khushi was also a part of the Tata Sky show ‘Maya Ka Magic box and a film called Dosti Ke Side Effects.