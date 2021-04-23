BRANDON – NEWS – RCMP in Manitoba have taken down a drug trafficking network that stretched from Western Manitoba into British Columbia. The operation, tagged “Project DEBRIS” has resulted in cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl being seized.

RCMP have not released the total estimated street value of the drugs. They do report that 14 firearms, $17,000 in cash, several motorcycles, including two Harley Davidsons, and a Honda Goldwing which was stolen was recovered.

This investigation involved officers from the Manitoba RCMP, Brandon Police Service, and Rivers Police Service.

On April 20, 2021, MOCU, with the assistance of Brandon Police Service, Rivers Police Service, Manitoba RCMP East and West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Teams, and the Portage La Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, simultaneously executed seven search warrants at various locations in the City of Brandon, and the Riverdale Municipality.

Seven people were arrested and charged with a multitude of drug and firearm related offences. Five additional subjects have warrants for arrest with similar charges.

The investigation is ongoing and will likely result in more arrests.

MOCU is a unit within the Manitoba RCMP that targets, disrupts, and dismantles criminal organizations and street gangs. It is also focussed on disrupting the trafficking of weapons and high risk controlled substances (including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl) within Manitoba.