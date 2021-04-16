Pranjal Salecha is one of the most popular fashion, lifestyle and travel bloggers in India. Her blogging career started 4-5 years ago. Today, she has built a strong audience for herself who enjoy her content. Her blog name is titled ‘thegulabigirl’ on Instagram. Her love for the colour pink gave her the idea to give such a quirky name to her blog.

So how did Pranjal Salecha become a blogger? Well, she always had an interest in fashion and travel. Pranjal is a fashion designing student who has worked as a wedding planner and freelance fashion designer. But she didn’t want to do a 9-5 job because it didn’t give her enough creative satisfaction. When it comes to fashion, the blogger always loved experimenting and trying on different trends. That encouraged her to start the blog.

Coming to travel, she loves exploring new places. So far, Pranjal Salecha has taken a tour of different cities and states, not only in India but also abroad. She started vlogging her travel adventures and shared pics of the places she visited during her different stay. With a positive response from her fans, her confidence grew, and she started travel blogging full time.

Today, ‘The Gulabi Girl’ is a well-known name in the blogging world. However, the journey to reach this level of recognition and influence online wasn’t a smooth one. When Pranjal Salecha decided to be a blogger, it wasn’t a big career option at that time like it is today. Yet, she took a chance and quit her job to dedicate all her time to blogging. Her parents weren’t supportive initially because they had no idea how it is a secure career. But with time, they understood Pranjal’s interests and showed her lots of support and love.

All this encouragement from family, friends, and followers and her belief in her skills helped Pranjal Salecha become a successful blogger today.