COLLEGE STATION, Texas – At the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in College Station, Texas, Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta) led the quartet of Canadians competing inside Reed Arena, tying for fourth in Round 1 of the expansion series’ Aggieland Classic.

Snapping a 10-out buckoff streak across all levels of competition, Biever registered the Top-5 effort in the opening round when he made the 8 aboard Mic Drop (UTC/Sellers Bucking Bulls) for 86 points. The 23-year-old tied for fourth alongside Paulo Ferreira Lima (Bezerros, Brazil) who registered a matching 86-point score atop Slim Shady (Slingin’ BB’s).

The qualified score earned Biever 1.5 world points as he seeks his first-ever qualification to the PBR World Finals in 2021. Biever will attempt to climb the leaderboard in Round 2 when he squares off against Texas Ranger (Dennis Davis Bucking Bulls/Just for Kicks).

Biever was one of four Canadians competing at the Lone Star State event, joined by Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia), Tanner Eno (Coronation, Alberta) and Wyatt Gleeson (Sundre, Alberta).

Gardner was bucked off by Speck (JQH Bucking Bulls – Skip & Elaine Jones) in a close 6.17 seconds, while Eno was sent to the dirt in 3.24 seconds by Sin City (Halpain Bucking Bulls) and Gleeson came down in a heartbreaking 7.22 seconds atop Chopsaw (Lightning Livestock, Inc.).

Despite failing to record a score, Gardner and Gleeson both advanced to the event’s second round. They will attempt Buddy’s Pet (Rockin R Bucking Bulls) and Slamma Jamma (Sammy Andrews), respectively.

Atop the event standings, surging Brazilian Leonardo Lima (Vale do Paraiso, Brazil) captured the Round 1 victory.

Lima climbed aboard Blessed (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/’Digger Bucking Bulls) in front of a raucous Aggie crowd, then blew out of the chutes, matching the bovine athlete leap for leap, earning an 88.5-point score.

Earning seven world points, Lima, who will attempt Tornado Alley (Rockin R/Jim & Shannon Barr) in Round 2, gained eight positions in the world standings, now ranked No. 46.

Lucas Fideles Souza (Barnstable, Massachusetts) was second after he conquered Slobber Knocker (Slingin’ BB’s) for 88 points in the opening round.

With his eye on the first Aggieland Classic champion buckle, Souza earned 4 world points and will attempt Cheecho (Baker &Hurst) in Round 2 when Championship Saturday gets underway.

Third was Arkansas cowboy Cole Skender (Hamburg, Arkansas).

Covering Fu Man Chu (Sho-Me Rodeo/Rafter J), the 21-year-old made the 8-second whistle for a score of 87 points to earn 3 world points.

The 2021 Aggieland Classic is also a Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge tour stop. Sho-Me Rodeo/Rafter J took home first place in Round 1, scoring 277.68 points acorss three outs. JQH Bucking Bulls #1 was second with 274.24 points, and Slingin’ BB’s was third, registering 271.79 points.

Fans can relive all the action from Round 1 of the 2021 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Aggieland Classic on Saturday, April 10 at 8:00 a.m. EDT on RidePass, at RidePass.com or via the RidePass mobile app.

The PBR Aggieland Classic will conclude on Saturday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. CDT with Round 2 and the championship round. Fans can catch all the action LIVE, exclusively on RidePass.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour – Aggieland Classic

Reed Arena – College Station, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Leonardo Lima, 88.5-0-0-88.5-7 Points Lucas Fideles Souza, 88-0-0-88-4 Points Cole Skender, 87-0-0-87-3 Points Paulo Ferreira Lima, 86-0-0-86-1.5 Points

(tie). Logan Biever, 86-0-0-86-1.5 Points

Lane Nobles, 85.5-0-0-85.5-1 Points Thor Hoefer II, 84.5-0-0-84.5-1 Points Clayton Sellars, 84-0-0-84

(tie). Ricky Aguiar, 84-0-0-84

Valdiron de Oliveira, 81.5-0-0-81.5 Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 77.5-0-0-77.5

