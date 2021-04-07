Ontario Premier Doug Ford Announcement – April 7, 2021

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement.

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Time: Remarks at 2:00 p.m.

 

The Premier is widely expected to be announcing a Stay-At-Home Order for Ontario.

At this time all the full details of the Premier’s Press Conference are not know.

“Stay tuned”, as Premier Ford is fond of saying is our advice.

