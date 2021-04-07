Thunder Bay – News – At approximately 02:30 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) answered the call for a reported structure fire on Francis Street.

The fist arriving unit reported smoke coming from a single family house and the response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm

TBFR Incident Command ordered an offensive interior attack to begin on the structure to battle the fire and contain it.

A second attack line was deployed by the next arriving unit, thus preventing the fire from extending to any adjoining structures. The fire was quickly brought under control limiting damage to the originally involved structure.

There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of this fire.

The structure sustained heavy damage. The fire is currently under investigation by TBFR to determine the cause of the incident.

A total of 6 Pumpers, 1 aerial ladder and a Command unit responded to the scene.