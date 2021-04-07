Rainfall Warnings for Thunder Bay to Mine Centre

Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Special Weather Statements in effect this morning for parts of Western Ontario, including the City of Thunder Bay.

So today, remember, you’re beautiful, and to be kind to each other, and hey, remember your umbrella.



Special weather statement in effect for:

A slow moving area of low pressure over the central United States will bring an extended periods of rain to parts of Western Ontario. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. This means low-lying areas could flood.

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ignace – English River

Nipigon – Rossport

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Thunder Bay Outlook

Thunder Bay is under a Special Weather Advisory – calling for significant rain, and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.

It is +3 this morning at 06:00 am under cloudy skies. We are calling for periods of rain beginning early this morning. Amounts of up to 10 mm are expected. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. The high for Wednesday will be +6.

Tonight Rain at times heavy. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Sioux Lookout Outlook

It is -2 this morning in Sioux Lookout. We are calling for increasing cloudiness this morning. Winds will become east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Wednesday will see a high of 11. The UV index will be 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Rain is expected overnight. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of +3.

Washaho Cree Nation Outlook

It is 0 in Washaho Cree Nation this morning. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High of +1 for Wednesday. The wind chill is -9 this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies, there will be increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill near -12.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is +3 headed to a high of +15 in Kenora this morning under overcast skies. Winds will become northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low of +4.