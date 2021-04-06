Thunder Bay – Weather – There has been a Special Weather Statement issued for Thunder Bay by Environment Canada.

A slow moving area of low pressure over the central United States will bring an extended period of rain to parts of northern Ontario. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Rain, at times heavy, is expected Wednesday through Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm are expected by Thursday morning.

Beginning Wednesday morning to early afternoon and continuing into Thursday evening.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.