Ontario COVID-19 Cases Climb Again

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Some positive news on the regional COVID-19 front. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 (one) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases is 149. 15 cases have been resolved.

The one case reported today is pending, and is in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

There are no new cases in Hospital, no new fatalities, and no reports of cases with VOC.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Ontario has reported there are 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. There were also 8 additional deaths reported on Tuesday.

There are 955 new cases in Toronto, 561 in Peel, 320 in York Region, 165 in Ottawa and 132 in Niagara.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate is 8.9 per cent. The last time the province reported a positivity rate that high was three months ago on January 5, 2021.