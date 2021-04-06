LONG LAKE # 58 FN, ON – On April 02, 2021, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a residence in Long Lake # 58 First Nations, Ontario for a report of an unresponsive subject. A 26-year-old was pronounced deceased at scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounded the death has been initiated by the Greenstone OPP in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Services, North West Region Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

A post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted this week to help identify the cause of death.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 1-800-222-8477