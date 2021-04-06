Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service are investigating an assault that was recently captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The undated video, believed to have been recorded on Sunday, April 4 2021, shows a male suspect attacking a vulnerable male victim. A second unidentified male is recording the altercation.

After the assault the two males enter a silver vehicle, at which point the video ends.

The assault was not initially reported to police.

Investigators became aware of the incident after the video began circulating on social media. The video had been posted as “Late Night Adventures”.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Oriented Response Unit and Community Inclusion Team are now investigating this incident.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or were a witness inside the silver vehicle at the time of the assault, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would also like to remind the members of the community that if they witness a violent crime taking place, please call 911. If you become aware of a crime after the fact, please call the TBPS non-emergency line at 684-1200.