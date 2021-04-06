Toronto, Peel and York Could be Facing More Restrictions

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 UPDATE – Surging COVID-19 numbers in parts of Ontario have the Ontario Government of Premier Doug Ford considering issuance of a “Stay-at-Home” Order.

All of Ontario was put into a Grey-Lockdown on the weekend, an “Emergency Brake” as Premier Ford called it last Thursday.

This order which closed all in-person dining, fitness facilities and personal care services in Ontario is in effect likely until the end of April.

Retail stores were all allowed to remain open with strict capacity limits.

A stay-at-home was not issued at the time.

“I hate doing that, but we’re going to have further restrictions,” stated the Premier today however as COVID-19 numbers and deaths continued climbing in Toronto, Peel and York Regions.

During his press conference today Premier Ford specifically pointed out Toronto, Peel and York as areas which could be facing the lockdown extension to a Stay-at-Home order.

Ford said, “We’re going to have further restrictions moving forward very, very quickly. And again, we have to focus on where we see the problem three regions, York, Peel, in Toronto represents 60 per cent of the COVID cases”.

When you have an inferno going on somewhere, you have to turn the hoses there, you have to continue doing the whole province, but we’re really focusing on the, on the hot areas.”