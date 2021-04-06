Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating a missing person, Shilo Sabourin-McKay, a 25year-old woman.

Shilo Sabourin-McKay was last seen in the 900 block of Arthur Street East on March 30, 2021.

Sabourin-McKay is an Indigenous female. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has a thin build and medium complexion. Sabourin-McKay has brown eyes, medium length dark brown hair and a small heart tattoo on her thumb.

Sabourin-McKay was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black sweater and yellow shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shilo Sabourin-McKay is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.