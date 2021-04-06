Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Advisory for the following parts of Western Ontario:
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Ignace – English River
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
A slow moving area of low pressure over the central United States will bring an extended period of rain to parts of Western Ontario.
The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall, so there is the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas.
Rain, at times heavy, is expected Wednesday through Thursday.
What: Rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm by Thursday morning.
Where: Portions of northwestern Ontario and north of Lake Superior.
The rain is expected to begin Wednesday morning to early afternoon and continue into Thursday evening.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.