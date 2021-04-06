Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Advisory for the following parts of Western Ontario:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Ignace – English River

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

A slow moving area of low pressure over the central United States will bring an extended period of rain to parts of Western Ontario.

The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall, so there is the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Rain, at times heavy, is expected Wednesday through Thursday.

What: Rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm by Thursday morning.

Where: Portions of northwestern Ontario and north of Lake Superior.

The rain is expected to begin Wednesday morning to early afternoon and continue into Thursday evening.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.