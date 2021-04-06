CONMEE, ON – On April 2, 2021 at approximately 5:32 PM EDT, officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a family dispute/assault at a residence on Holland Road in the Township of Conmee.

Police located the victim of the assault on Holland Road with family members. The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center with serious injuries.

Police attended the residence and located a suspect who refused to cooperate with police.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

Two OPP negotiators were engaged and police negotiated with the individual for a little over an hour.

At 7:20 PM EDT the stand-off ended peacefully, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody. The individual was arrested and transported to the hospital for minor injuries and released back into police custody.

42 year old Michael Parenteau of Thunder Bay has been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Mischief Over $5000, Aggravated Assault and Assault. The Accused is being held in custody pending a Bail Hearing scheduled for April 6, 2021 in Thunder Bay.

OPP also utilized other resources such as the Critical Incident Command Unit (CIC), Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Canine Unit, and the Thunder Bay Crime Unit.

The incident is being investigated by the Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit.