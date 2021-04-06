Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is a rare day. There is not a single weather warning or update showing on the weather map for all of Canada.



Heading along in the Ontario-wide Grey-Lockdown, it is really important to remember two things, be kind to each other, and “You’re beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is +5 this morning in Thunder Bay. Did you hear the thunderbirds last night?

We are calling for clearing skies this morning. The daytime high will be 16. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight, will see partly cloudy skies. It will become cloudy after midnight. The low overnight will be +4.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is going to be +13 in Sioux Lookout today. It is -1 to start the day. Sunny skies are in the forecast. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low +2.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

It is -1 in Sandy Lake under cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning then a 30 percent chance of rain showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Skies should be clearing this afternoon. Winds becoming west 30 km/h this morning. The daytime high 8. Wind chill -6 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -1 to start the morning in the Lake of the Woods region. Sunny skies with winds becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. High for Tuesday will be 15. The UV index 4 or moderate is predicted.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Low +2.