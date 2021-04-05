Victim of Assault Remains in Hospital

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police have released the scene in the 800 block of Alberta Street on Monday connected to an ongoing assault investigation.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were initially dispatched to a reported weapons call at a residential address in the 800 block of Alberta Street just before 1:30 PM EDT on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered that an adult female was injured following an altercation. She was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

The victim remains in the hospital. Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the investigation.

In the afternoon hours of Monday, April 5 investigators officially released the scene. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.