Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Brooke Hardy, a 24-year-old woman.

Brooke Hardy was last seen around 6:00 pm on April 4th, 2021 in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street.

Brooke Hardy is described as an Indigenous female, 5’8″, 115 lbs with a thin build, medium complexion, having brown eyes and medium length straight dark brown hair. In addition she has a bruised left eye. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooke Hardy is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

There is no photograph of Brooke Hardy available at this time.