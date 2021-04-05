Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its request for public assistance in locating missing teen Emily ISERHOFF, a 15-year-old teenage girl.

Emily ISERHOFF was last seen on Wednesday, March 31 at 11 am in the 200 block of East Mary Street. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and blue T-shirt.

Emily is an Indigenous female. She is 5’3” tall with a heavy build. Emily has brown eyes, and medium-length straight dark brown hair.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.