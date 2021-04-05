Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Sadly there has been another person die from COVID-19.

There are 14 people in hospital and four of those persons are in intensive care.

Currently there are 163 active cases. Twenty-eight cases have been resolved.

2 Household contacts

3 Other close contacts

1 No known exposure

3 Pending

