Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Sadly there has been another person die from COVID-19.
There are 14 people in hospital and four of those persons are in intensive care.
Currently there are 163 active cases. Twenty-eight cases have been resolved.
- 2 Household contacts
- 3 Other close contacts
- 1 No known exposure
- 3 Pending
