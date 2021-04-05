There are people who make it to the top of their fields and then there are who go beyond. Divy Trivedi is one such individual.

Managing director of Trivedi Associates, Divy has a resume that can be called nothing short of exemplary. He has a variety of titles like the State Youth Award for Gujarat. He also serves as the brand ambassador for the Amateur India Fashion Council and the Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan. He is the National secretary for the South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vice President of the World Book Of Records. That’s not all, he is also the director of the Vakradanta Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd and the Youth general secretary for the Shree Samast Gujarat Brahmsamaj. Lastly, he also serves as the general secretary for the international Brahmin Parliament.

Divy is the perfect example of an overachiever and has a lot more in his kitty. He has won numerous awards for his work across India like the ‘Youth Icon of the Year given to him by the Resolution of Khadi. He has also won the National Pride Award which was presented to him by the Central Minister of the Ministry of youth program and sports. For his social services, he has been given the Narional Excellent Youth Award and the state youth award by the governmental Gujarat. Divy also donated the prize money he was awarded for the state youth award to the Rajya Sainik Kalyan Board.

When asked about his dreams for his country, Divy shared, “Sabki ek hi ladai ho Aur sabke paas padhai ho” which means everyone should fight for one thing and everyone should have access to education. He even contributed his savings to Kanya Kelavani for which he received a hand written note from the PM and even used Divy as an example in a rally.

He is also a huge promoter of the ‘Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan’ and has been a part of various cleanliness campaigns. He fights for women empowerment and Human Rights. He has been a part of over 20 campaigns to promote the Swaccha Bharat movement and shares his vision with the PM of India and has been appreciated by many people for his woek.

Divy is a strong believer of the notion that India’s future depends on its youth and does his bit to ensure that the coming generation realises their true potential.