New York – TECH TALK – “Our business model is based on treating our customers and restaurant partners as fairly and with as much respect as possible,” says Christopher Bruno, Founder & CEO of Chekout. “We are creating an app/platform that will eliminate the fees customers and restaurants have been paying, making Chekout an affordable and reliable service.”

Typically, to combat steep commission fees, restaurants either exclude menu items or raise the price for online orders. User choices are further limited by the growing number of restaurants that outright refuse to work with existing delivery services because of their high fees. This results in limited menus, fewer choices in dining options, inflated menu pricing and a shocking 25-91% price increase for the user, causing it to become unaffordable.

Chekout is the first and only food delivery service that enables restaurants to offer their complete menu, including premium items and specials, to customers without any added fees or commissions.

Chekout, a new service company specializing in superior food delivery, has officially launched in the New York City area. Through their app, Chekout provides the most effective and properly priced delivery service for both the restaurant and consumer. Restaurants benefit from Chekout’s promise to never cut into any of their profits, and therefore it is 100% free to use. For diners, the platform guarantees that menu prices will never be inflated, and consumers will never pay more than $2.50 for delivery no matter their distance from the restaurant or their order total. This new service was created to disrupt the third-party food delivery industry, that has been known for increasingly high pricing, and bring a new approach to the way we order food.