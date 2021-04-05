Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is Easter Monday. Looking forward a few days, we are going to see precipitation in the region and warmer temperatures.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thunder Bay for Monday. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Today’s high +9. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight, will see increasing cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of showers changing to a 70 percent chance of showers near midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low of +3 overnight with the temperature rising to +6 by morning.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

There will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon in Sioux Lookout. Monday will see a high of +16. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are forecasting periods of rain ending before morning then clear. Low overnight of 1.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

It is -10 to start the week in Washaho Cree Nation. There will be increasing cloudiness early this morning. Winds will become southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. High of +1. Wind chill is -23 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with snow beginning early this evening then changing to rain overnight. Snowfall amounts of two centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 40 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature will rise to +3 by morning.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

Sunny skies to start the morning in Kenora, there will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon and then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High for Monday is 16.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low -2.