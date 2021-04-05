PUEBLO, Colo. – With six Canadian riders now competing stateside at PBR (Professional Bull Riders) events, Albertan Tanner Eno (Coronation, Alberta) led the sextet this past weekend, going 1-for-1 to finish ninth at the Show-Me-State PBR Shootout in Lebanon, Missouri, part of the league’s Touring Pro Division.

Marking the 22-year-old’s first event in the United States, he debuted on a high note, covering his first draw when he made the 8 aboard Midnight Mystery (Halpain Bucking Bulls) for 85 points in Round 1.

Eno, however, was unable to continue his momentum. Injuring his shoulder during his dismount aboard his opening round bovine athlete opponent, Eno was sidelined for the championship round.

The rising young gun will look to earn his first world points towards the 2021 standings when he makes his Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour debut in College Station, Texas at Reed Arena on April 9-10 for the PBR Aggieland Classic.

In Missouri, Eno competed alongside fellow Canucks Ashton Sahli (Red Deer, Alberta) and Tyler Craig (Crossfield, Alberta).

Both going 0-or-1, Sahli was dispatched by Jail House Cat (JR Phillips) in 2.53 seconds, while Craig was bucked off by Twisted Style (Dakota Buckers/Burkhardt) in a close 6.53 seconds.

Nearly 1,500 miles away in Ivins, Utah, a second trio of Canadians competed at the Touring Pro Division’s PBR at Tuacahn Amphitheatre – Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta), Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia) and Wyatt Gleeson (Sundre, Alberta).

With each rider double-entered, none were able to log a qualified ride in the Beehive State.

Biever was bucked off by Snorty (Frihauf Cattle Co.) in 1.61 seconds and Power Boss (Diamond G Rodeos, Inc.) in 4.06 seconds, while Gardner was sent to the dirt by Bell 407 (Diamond G Rodeos, Inc.) in 3.23 seconds and Margie’s Tubby (Diamond G Rodeos, Inc.) in 4.46 seconds, and Gleeson had his first stateside event of 2021 end in anticlimactic fashion when he was dispatched by Shootist (L4 Livestock) in 2.89 seconds and Charmed Disaster (Diamond G Rodeos, Inc.) in 4.36 seconds.

Sahli, Craig, Biever, Gardner and Gleeson are all anticipated to compete alongside Eno in Texas for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event on April 9-10. Fans can catch all the action LIVE on RidePass, at RidePass.com or via the mobile app.

PBR Touring Pro Division – The Show-Me-State PBR Shootout, presented by Graven Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

The Kenneth E Cowen Civic Center – Lebanon, Missouri

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Marcus Mast, 89-88-177.00-15 Points. Grayson Cole, 87-89-176.00-8 Points. Cody Nance, 85.5-89.5-175.00-7 Points. Alex Cerqueira, 86-87-173.00-4 Points. Ednei Caminhas, 89.5-0-89.50-3 Points. Jorge Valdiviezo, 88-0-88.00-2 Points. Leonardo Lima, 87.5-0-87.50-1 Points. Bob Mitchell, 86-0-86.00 Tanner Eno, 85-0-85.00 Thor Hoefer II, 84-0-84.00 J.T. Moore, 83.5-0-83.50

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0.00

Kyle Jones, 0-0-0.00

Matt Triplett, 0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0.00

Cody Casper, 0-0-0.00

Luis Blanco, 0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0.00

Keith Hall, 0-0-0.00

Devon Weaver, 0-0-0.00

Alex Jenks, 0-0-0.00

Laramie Craigen, 0-0-0.00

Bradley Brittain, 0-0-0.00

Allen Burkholder, 0-0-0.00

Max Castro, 0-0-0.00

Casey Coulter, 0-0-0.00

Joe Hostetler, 0-0-0.00

Brandon Chambers, 0-0-0.00

Trenton Shepherd, 0-0-0.00

Paulo Souza Rodriguez, 0-0-0.00

Christian Melgarejo, 0-0-0.00

Cody McCandless, 0-0-0.00

Ashton Sahli, 0-0-0.00

Tyler Craig, 0-0-0.00

Ryan Roberts, 0-0-0.00

PBR Touring Pro Division – PBR at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Tuacahn Amphitheatre – Ivins, Utah

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Cody Jesus [2], 0-0-84-91-175.00-15 Points. Luciano De Castro [1], 0-0-86.5-87.5-174.00-8 Points. Manoelito de Souza Junior [2], 0-0-86-86-172.00-7 Points. Caic Cassio Carvalho [1], 0-0-82-85.5-167.50-4 Points. Vinell Mariano [2], 0-0-76.5-81.5-158.00-3 Points. Chase Dougherty [2], 0-0-75-72-147.00-2 Points. Austin Richardson [2], 0-0-90-0-90.00-1 Points. Eli Vastbinder [2], 0-0-88.5-0-88.50

(tie). D.J. Parker [2], 0-0-88.5-0-88.50

Cody Jesus [1], 0-0-87-0-87.00 Conner Halverson [1], 0-0-86.5-0-86.50 Clayton Sellars [1], 0-0-85.5-0-85.50 Dakota Louis [1], 0-0-84.5-0-84.50 Clayton Sellars [2], 0-0-83-0-83.00 D.J. Parker [1], 0-0-82-0-82.00 Luciano De Castro [2], 0-0-80.5-0-80.50 Caic Cassio Carvalho [2], 0-0-79.5-0-79.50 Daniel Galvan [1], 0-0-79-0-79.00

Eli Vastbinder [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Chase Dougherty [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Austin Richardson [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Justin Houston [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Justin Houston [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Rubens Barbosa [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Rubens Barbosa [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Manoelito de Souza Junior [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Logan Biever [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Logan Biever [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cole Skender [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cole Skender [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Andy Guzman [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Andy Guzman [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Vinell Mariano [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Caleb Christian [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Caleb Christian [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Davis [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Davis [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Lockwood [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Lockwood [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Gardner [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jake Gardner [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dylan Madsen [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dylan Madsen [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Santiago Castellanos [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Santiago Castellanos [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Gleeson [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Gleeson [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Tesch [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Tesch [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cory Price [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cory Price [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ryan Prophet [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ryan Prophet [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dirlei Bonani [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dirlei Bonani [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Justin Wilcken, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dugan Black [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dugan Black [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Zachary Laney, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Austin [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Austin [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Hudson [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Hudson [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Borland [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Borland [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Galvan [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jacob Ramirez [1], 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jacob Ramirez [2], 0-0-0-0-0.00