Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Brittany Partridge a 33-year-old woman.

Brittany Partridge was last seen on April 3rd, 2021 at approximately 9:15 pm in the Ontario Street area.

Brittany Partridge is a 33 year old Indigenous female.

She is about 5′ 3″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds with medium length straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Brittany Partridge was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Brittany Partridge is asked to contact Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, on-line at www.p3tips.com