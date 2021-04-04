Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious assault that occurred on the city’s south side Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a reported weapons call at a residential address in the 800 block of Alberta Street just before 1:30 PM EDT on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

When police arrived at the scene they learned an adult female was injured following an altercation. She was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

The victim’s injuries are considered serious.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the investigation.

No further information is available at this time. The scene is being held as the investigation continues.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.