DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden Police Service are alerting the public of an increase in Porch Pirate package thefts.

This is where people steal packages being delivered to homes. It has become common sadly through the pandemic not only in Dryden but many other communities.

These thieves steal packages off of your porch, and disappear before you even know they are there.

As online shopping continues to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dryden Police Service are seeing incidents of “Porch Piracy” become more common.

The Dryden Police Service is offering this checklist to thwart potential porch pirates from preying on your parcels:

 Track deliveries online;

 Remove packages from your porch quickly once they arrive;

 Use home security video to watch for parcels;

 Choose in-store pick up when possible;

 Ask your employer if you can ship things to your office;

 Ask a friend/neighbor to receive your packages;

 If you can, have packages delivered to a side door or rear door, out of sight;

 If possible, try to ensure packages are delivered when someone is home or have it delivered to a neighbor.

If your package is stolen, report it to police. Some of these incidents would be hard to investigate, but there may be witnesses, video footage or leads that can be followed.