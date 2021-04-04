There is no current indication that the cases from the two regions are related. NWHU believes that variants of COVID-19 virus are spreading within each area across a wide range of age groups. It is likely that people who do not know they have COVID-19 are currently spreading it throughout the community. NWHU urges anyone with even one symptom of COVID-19 to isolate, get tested, and remain isolated until you have a test result – even if you think it’s “just a cold”.

This news has implications for all residents in the area.

“Now that we are in a provincial lockdown, it is imperative that the public follow the restrictions set out by the province. Individuals should not gather with anyone who they do not live with, and avoid travel, even within the region, unless it is for an essential purpose,” says Dr. Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health.

She adds, “The best way to prevent COVID-19 continues to be staying 2 metres from anyone you do not live with, washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask when in enclosed public spaces, and avoiding touching your face”.

NWHU warns that we are continuing to see large gatherings which can lead to dire outcomes for the community.

“By gathering with others without physical distancing, you are putting yourself and your friends and family at risk of death and also contributing to more strict measures being put in place,” warns Dr. Young Hoon.