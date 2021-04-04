MONTREAL – SPORTS – Evgenii Dadonov scored twice for the Ottawa Senators in a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Leafs fans were expressing on social media last night it was a real shame there wasn’t any hockey on. Perhaps an attempt at a very late April Fool’s gag.

In the lone Canadian Division game last night, Artem Anisimov had three assists, and Anton Forsberg made 35 saves for Ottawa (13-21-4), which lost 4-1 to Montreal on Thursday.

“We didn’t like the way we played Thursday, so we challenged ourselves internally to bring our A-game, and I think that’s what we did,” Senators forward Brady Tkachuk said.