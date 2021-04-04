Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group are confirming that an outbreak has been declared at St. Joseph’s Hospital, 1 East, in Thunder Bay.

The outbreak declaration was made after TBDHU identified two individuals with COVID-19 associated with St. Joseph’s Hospital and determined that the transmission had occurred at the facility. In collaboration with St. Joseph’s Care Group, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities and on- site inspection. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place at St. Joseph’s Hospital to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility.