Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings for our coverage area.



Hope you got out and enjoyed Saturday’s weather. Thunder Bay won’t get that warm today, but there will be sunny skies. Kenora and Sioux Lookout are going to have very springlike days today.

Remember something today, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

We are expecting a mix of sun and cloud this morning with a start to the day at zero. Skies will be clearing early this afternoon. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High for Easter Sunday is 8. Wind chill -3 this morning. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of near zero.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

A spring day is in store for Sioux Lookout. It is 5 out already headed to a high of 14. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing skies are forecast for this afternoon. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. The UV index is 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of zero.

Peawanuck Weather Outlook

Peawanuck is Ontario’s cold spot this morning. It is -8 this morning to start the day headed to a high of near zero. Expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be south 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. The wind chill is -21 this morning. the UV is index 3 or moderate.

Tonight we are forecasting a few clouds. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -5 this evening and -22 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora will enjoy a high of 17 today. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h late this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds. The low 3.