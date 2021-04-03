Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Many songs climb up the hit charts and are remembered forever by people who heard them.

That doesn’t mean the band, or singer that recorded the song became a mainstream success.

While there are iconic bands from the 1970s who rolled out hit song and platinum albums, often it is those “One Hit Wonders” that get stuck in our heads.

Here are some of the top “One Hit Wonders” from the 1970s.

“Stuck in the Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

“The Boys Are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy

“All Right Now” by Free

“Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest

“Afternoon Delight” by Starland Vocal Band

“I Love the Nightlife (Disco ‘Round)” by Alicia Bridges

“Kung-Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy