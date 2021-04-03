WINNIPEG – SPORTS – Jack Campbell made 31 saves for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place on Friday.

Campbell is 8-0-0 for Toronto, who swept the two-game set after defeating Winnipeg 3-1 here Wednesday.

“It’s been pretty fun and the team’s winning, so that’s always No. 1,” stated Campbell after the game. “Just trying to keep it going and just keep getting better every game.”

EDMONTON – SPORTS – Connor McDavid broke a tie when he scored four seconds into a third-period power play, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 at Rogers Place on Friday.

McDavid scored his 22nd goal with a quick shot off a Leon Draisaitl face-off win to make it 3-2 at 7:01.

“It was a good play by Connor, and it was a good play by [Alex Chiasson], he kind of jammed everything up there,” Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. “It wasn’t a clean (face-off) win. We have it set up where there are certain things to happen if it’s not a clean win, and fortunately the puck bounced right to Connor and he shot it quick before anyone could get to him.”

The NHL COVID-19 Protocol is impacting the Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks had five more players enter NHL COVID-19 protocol on Friday, bringing the total number to seven players and a coach.

Defensemen Alexander Edler and Quinn Hughes, forwards Zack MacEwen and Antoine Roussel, and goalie Braden Holtby were added to the protocol list, joining forward Adam Gaudette and defenseman Travis Hamonic. The coach has not been publicly identified.

The Canucks have had four games postponed by the NHL, through April 6: at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, and at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday and Tuesday, in addition to a home game against the Calgary Flames that was not played Wednesday.