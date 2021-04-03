Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region. The temperatures are going to be very spring-like today.



The only caution out there is to be careful on COVID-19 as cases of the variants have been found in the region.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -3 to start Saturday in Thunder Bay, as we head to a daytime high of +15. Sunny skies are predicted for the city. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight we are predicting partly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be +1.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is right at the freezing mark this morning in Sioux Lookout to start your Saturday. Sunny skies are forecast to start the morning. They will become a mix of sun and cloud however by this afternoon. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High +11. The UV is index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. The low +1.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

For Marten Falls, we are forecasting a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers or snow flurries this afternoon. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. Saturday’s high will be +9. The wind chill -12 this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with 40 percent chance of flurries to start the evening then clearing skies. There will be fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -14. Wind chill -18 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -2 in Kenora this morning headed to a daytime high of +13. Sunny skies for the morning before becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. UV index is 4 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies to start the evening but will be clearing after midnight. Low overnight of +1.