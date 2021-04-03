Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 26 (twenty-six) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There has been another death as a result of the COVID-19 Virus.

The total number of current active cases is 183, as 52 cases have been resolved.

15 Household contact

6 Other close contact

3 No known exposure

2 Pending

Twenty-five of the new cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One case is in a First Nation Community.